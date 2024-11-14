Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Top seed Tanay Mehendale and second seed Shvetank Karnik cruised into the third round of the men's singles competition at the Maharashtra State Open Badminton Tournament here on Thursday.

Mehendale brushed aside Shivam Chaure's challenge, recording a 30-19 win in 21 minutes in the one-game match on the opening day at the Willingdon Sports Club courts.

On the side court, Karnik was in a dominant form and scored an authoritative win against Aritra Sarkar, coasting to a 30-7 victory in 11 minutes to move into the third round.

Teenager Harshit Mahimkar showed great character to defeat Kanishq Gurram 30-23 in 17 minutes to advance to the third round.

In other closely-contested matches, Anay Pingulkar scraped past Yash Bhongle 30-28 win in 17 minutes, while Piyush Kamble prevailed over Sumit Made 30-28 in 23 minutes.

Men's singles: 1-Tanay Mehendale bt Shivam Chaure 30-19; 2-Shvetank Karnik bt Aritra Sarkar 30-7; Soham Patil bt Sarthak Kulkarni 30-25; Abhinav Singh bt Abhishek Bhagwat 30-25; Anay Pingulkar bt Yash Bhongle 30-28; Devam Desai bt Anup Ratnaparkhi 30-25; Chirayu Bhobu bt Sagar Dekate 30-27; Om Mahajan bt Sarthak Wadekar 30-26; Salaj Megharaj bt Aditya Sharma 30-26; Harshit Mahimkar bt Kanishq Gurram 30-23; Aryan Varma bt Vinit Shelar 30-27; Daras Nadar bt Ayan Kulkarni 30-27; Piyush Kamble bt Sumit Made 30-28; Nikhil Chari bt Krishna Bhattad 30-26.

