New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): During the Team India's recently-concluded tour to England, which ended in a well-fought 2-2 draw, an extremely heartwarming aspect of the series was a raw, inexperienced and written-off pace attack consisting of Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna stepping out of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's shadow and deliver something off note during the course of these five matches for themselves.

Before the series began, Bumrah's workload and him consequently playing three Tests was the hottest topic undoubtedly. After sustaining a stress fracture in his back during the backend of a massive 32-wicket Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, India's beloved 'Jassi Bhai' had to be wrapped in cotton wool. It was a hard task to decide which Tests Bumrah was going to play given the unpredictability of the series and the 'Bazball-charge' that had kept Englishmen firing big runs since last three years or so.

In the first Test itself, Bumrah made an impact with a five-wicket haul. However, when Bumrah went wicketless during the second innings while defending 371 runs, it was Prasidh who had broken the partnership between openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett and struck twice. Shardul Thakur's golden arm also had Harry Brook and Duckett, but the pairing of Jamie Smith and Joe Root took England beyond the finishing line with five wickets in hand. While the match was lost and runs were leaked, there was some promise nonetheless.

This bubbling promise exploded during the Birmingham Test when Bumrah did not play. In reply to India's 587, Akash Deep removed Duckett and Ollie Pope while Siraj ended Crawley's stay at the crease. During the next day three, Siraj removed Stokes and Root quickly, reducing England to 84/5. While Brook and Jamie smashed massive tons during their 303-run stand for the sixth wicket to avert an innings loss, Siraj still walked away with a six-fer to his name, while Akash Deep had a four-fer, ending England's innings at 407. When the target of 608 runs was set, Akash ran through the English top-order with the ferocity of a bull, delivering the 'Ball of the Series' (as per legendary Sachin Tendulkar) to dismiss Joe Root, which was pitched on attacking full length and nipped away, crashing into Root's bails. England was skittled out for 271, losing by a massive 336 runs. Akash walked with his head held high, securing the best-ever figures by an Indian in England with 10/187 and only second ten-fer by an Indian in England.

Siraj took a total of seven wickets, starting off England's second innings implosion.

Bumrah was back for the Lord's fixture and figures of 5/74, which included a key spell of him removing skipper Ben Stokes, centurion Root and Chris Woakes, marked a historic fifer for Bumrah, as he overtook Kapil Dev to register his 13th fifer away from home. England was all out for 387, and so was India in their first innings. During the second innings, it was Siraj once again delivering a double whammy, packing up Duckett and Pope to reduce England to 2/42 before a Nitish Kumar Reddy full-length delivery tempted Crawley to drive, handing a catch to gully to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Bumrah took two more wickets, and spinner Washington Sundar bowled an amazing four-wicket spell to bundle out England for 192. However, India failed to chase down the total. India trailed 1-2.

The Manchester Test was not kind to Indian pacers, with Bumrah drawing his most expensive Test figures of 2/112. Debutant Anshul Kamboj and Siraj went at over four runs an over, getting just one a piece. The match ended in a draw.

The future of the Indian pace, at least for a while, hinged on the fifth and final Test at The Oval. After India was bundled out for 224, a fine spell in tandem from Siraj (4/86) and Krishna (4/62) reduced England from 142/2 to 247 all out, allowing for a slim 23-run lead. When 374 runs were set, England was in the driver's seat with Brook and Root having stitched a 195-run stand and making centuries. However, Siraj and Krishna replicated the first innings magic once again, reducing England from 301/3 to 367 all out to seal a six-run classic. During the last day of the Test, 35 runs were needed and four England wickets were left. Siraj hit the deck relentlessly, removing three Englishmen from the crease while Krishna got Josh Tongue's wicket with a scorching yorker. Siraj got a five-wicket haul, while Krishna got four wickets.

While Bumrah took 14 wickets in three games at an average of 26.00, with two five-wicket hauls, Siraj ended at the top of the charts with 23 scalps at an average of 32.43, with two five-fors and having bowled a whooping 185 overs, including 30 overs in the final innings at The Oval.

Krishna finished with 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 37.07, with two four-fers, that too when it mattered the most. While his economy of 4.94, largely blamed on the short-ball tactic India resorted to often, is the highest among all bowlers with 10-plus wickets, he drew the most false shots (28.7 per cent) from English batters.

Akash took 13 wickets at an average of 36.46, with a historic ten-fer to his name.

Siraj, Krishna and Akash, all walked away from the English shores, with a piece or two of individual glory to their name.

Will India persist with Krishna and Akash as Team's next important pacers? (ANI)

