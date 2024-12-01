Johannesburg [South Africa], December 1 (ANI): Pacer Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lanka and the upcoming home series against Pakistan due to a groin injury, according to the ICC.

Coetzee experienced discomfort while bowling on the fourth day of South Africa's opening Test against Sri Lanka. Scans confirmed a strain in his right groin muscle, with an estimated recovery period of 4-6 weeks.

The Proteas have called up Kwena Maphaka as Coetzee's replacement for the second Test. Maphaka, who excelled at the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup earlier this year, led the tournament's wicket-taking charts with 21 dismissals in just six matches.

Maphaka has represented South Africa in three T20Is, claiming one wicket.

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023-25) cycle, Coetzee has played two Tests, taking five wickets at an average of 37.40. In the opening Test against Sri Lanka, he secured two wickets in each innings.

Earlier, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder was ruled out of the Sri Lanka series after fracturing his right middle finger. Matthew Breetzke has been named as his replacement for the second Test, which begins on December 5 in Gqeberha.

South Africa secured a dominant 233-run victory in the first Test against Sri Lanka, earning vital World Test Championship points that elevated them to second place in the standings. A successful run in the next three matches, including two against Pakistan, would strengthen their bid to reach the 2025 World Test Championship Final at Lord's.

The second Test against Sri Lanka is set to begin on December 5 in Gqeberha.

South Africa squad for the 2nd Test: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne. (ANI)

