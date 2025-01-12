Rajkot, Jan 12 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second Women's ODI between India and Ireland here on Sunday.

INDIA:

Smriti Mandhana c Dempsey b Prendergast 73

Pratika Rawal lbw Dempsey 67

Harleen Deol c Delany b Kelly 89

Jemimah Rodrigues b Kelly 102

Richa Ghosh c Sargent b Prendergast 10

Tejal Hasabnis (not out) 2

Sayali Satghare (not out) 2

Extras (LB-2, W-23) 25

Total (5 wickets, 50 overs) 370

Fall of wickets: 1-156, 2-156, 3-339, 4-358, 5-368.

Bowling: Orla Prendergast 8-0-75-2, Ava Canning 10-0-51-0, Arlene Kelly 10-0-82-2, Freya Sargent 9-0-77-0, Alana Dalzell 5-0-41-0, Georgina Dempsey 8-0-42-1. (More) 7/21/2024

