Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season has delivered its dose of excitement, but as the race for playoffs intensifies, one tactical element has stood out -- set-pieces. Be it perfectly executed free-kicks, clever corners, or clinical penalties, set-pieces have been pivotal in defining team performances this season.

With Mohun Bagan Super Giant sitting comfortably atop the table (35) and teams in the middle vying for crucial playoff spots, the ability to capitalize on dead-ball scenarios is shaping the fortunes of many, according to a release from ISL.

At this stage of the league, Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC have scored the joint-most goals (31) closely followed by the Mariners (30). While there have been some exceptional goals from open play, set-pieces have also been instrumental in teams' gameplays this season, with units resorting to them regularly to break down the opponents.

Leading the table with 35 points, Mohun Bagan has showcased remarkable efficiency, with half of their 30 goals coming from set-pieces. Greg Stewart's pinpoint deliveries and the finishing prowess of Alberto Rodriguez (4), Tom Aldred (2), and Subhasish Bose (3) have made them a force to reckon with. Their ability to find the net through set-pieces has been a consistent fallback when the team isn't firing on all cylinders.

Odisha FC (31 goals), with 12 goals from set-pieces, has thrived on the brilliance of Ahmed Jahouh and Hugo Boumous, while Diego Mauricio's flair for free-kicks has been nothing short of sensational. The Brazilian is easily one of the best free-kick takers in the league right now as he possesses the ability to score some stunners from absolutely dire situations. He has recorded 11 goal contributions, comprising seven goals and four assists this season.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC, powered by their star quartet of Jordan Murray, Javier Siverio, Javi Hernandez, and Rei Tachikawa, have struck 10 goals from set-pieces, underlining their tactical nous. The quartet has contributed to 18 of the team's 22 goals this season, showcasing the relentless consistency and impact of their attacking contingent.

With 13 goals conceded from set-pieces, Kerala Blasters FC's defensive (27 goals conceded) vulnerabilities have been exposed time and again. The team has lacked a leader of men in their backline, someone who can marshal the troops and keep the defence together all the time.

A standout performer in dead-ball defence, conceding just three goals from set-pieces despite overall defensive challenges.

The likes of Hijazi Maher, Hector Yuste, Anwar Ali and Lalchungnunga haven't been regularly robust, with East Bengal conceding 21 goals in 15 matches this season.

Bengaluru FC (BFC) and Hyderabad FC (both 10) have conceded the second-most goals from set-pieces. The Blues (BFC) hadn't conceded a single goal in their first five games but in the next 10 games, the floodgates opened as they conceded as many as 20 goals. What looked like an organised backline has suddenly become prone to errors, opening opportunities for their opponents.

As the league heads into its final stretch, set-pieces are proving to be the difference-makers in a tightly contested season. For title favourites like Mohun Bagan, their dominance in this area adds an extra layer of security. For others like Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC, it represents an opportunity to stay competitive, while teams with defensive frailties need urgent adjustments to avoid slipping down the table. (ANI)

