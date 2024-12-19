Nana Patekar is gearing up for the release of Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma. Starring Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur in the lead, the film has created significant buzz, with audiences eagerly awaiting this intriguing tale. Adding to the excitement, reports reveal that the makers plan to host an exclusive screening for Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan ahead of the movie's official release. The screening is set to take place in Mumbai, and Aamir has already received his invitation. ‘Vanvaas’ Release Date: Anil Sharma’s Upcoming Film Starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma To Hit Theatres on December 20 (See Poster).

A source close to the film revealed, “Nana and Aamir Khan share a great bond. The team of Vanvaas has already arranged a special screening for the actor in Bombay. Aamir will be watching the film on 20th December."

Watch ‘Vanvaas’ Trailer:

Vanvaas is a moving exploration of family, honor, and the path to self-acceptance. This poignant film reimagines a timeless epic, delving into the emotional turmoil of children exiling their parents. It adds a modern resonance that deeply connects with today’s audiences. Directed, produced, and written by Anil Sharma, the story redefines familial bonds, highlighting that true relationships are built not solely on blood ties but on love and mutual acceptance, offering a compelling and contemporary narrative.

Vanvaas, backed by Zee Studios and directed by Anil Sharma, has previously collaborated on films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2, which went on to become blockbusters. Now, the team is gearing up to surprise the audience with their third film, Vanvaas. ‘Vanvaas’: Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur Visit Pracheen Hanuman Temple and Bangla Sahib Gurudwara Ahead of Their Movie’s Release (View Pics).

Written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma, Vanvaas will be released in theaters on December 20, 2024. A Zee Studios Worldwide Release starring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur in the lead.