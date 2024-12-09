New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Abhay Kumar, presently serving as Indian Council for Cultural Relations' Deputy Director General, has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Georgia, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

Abhay Kumar is an Indian Foreign Service Officer of 2003 batch.

"Abhay Kumar (IFS: 2003), presently Deputy Director General, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Georgia," the MEA said in a statement.

The MEA added that he is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

India recognized Georgia"s independence on 26 December 1991 and established formal diplomatic relations on 28 September 1992. The resident Indian Embassy in Tbilisi was operationalized from July 29, 2024. The Ambassador to Armenia (with residence in Yerevan, Armenia) is still concurrently accredited to Georgia, according to MEA.

The Georgian side had first set up its Honorary Consulate in Delhi in 2005 which was upgraded to a full-fledged Embassy subsequently in 2009. The first Resident Georgian Ambassador arrived in New Delhi on 25 February 2010. (ANI)

