Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 19 (ANI): The love for the US President-elect is on the rise in India, as Jagjot Singh Rubal, an artist from Amritsar painted his 5X7 feet portrait as a congratulatory message from India.

Rubal, while talking to ANI, said that India-US friendship is beneficial for all.

"First of all, I would like to congratulate Trump, who is going to be the second president of the US. He is going to have an official ceremony tomorrow. I also wished him a painting from India," he said.

"The relations between the US and India are very beneficial for both our countries," he added.

Rubal said that he had painted portraits of several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for which, he was heaped with praise.

"I have already painted previous three presidents of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I have also received praise for them. The painting measures 5*7 feet," he said.

Meanwhile, as Trump's inaugural ceremony is kicking in, he announced that the celebrations will be held indoors after being faced with an icy polar vortex, Al Jazeera reported.

Traditionally, the ceremony has taken place outdoors, most commonly on the marble steps of the Capitol in Washington, DC. But with meteorologists predicting one of the coldest inauguration days in recent history, Trump decided on Friday that safety mandated the venue change, as per Al Jazeera.

"There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don't want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way," Al Jazeera quoted Trump from his post on Truth Social.

Trump's ceremony, scheduled for Monday, will now take place beneath the Capitol Rotunda, its curved sandstone walls covered with paintings from American history.

India's love for Trump is not new, and Indians have gone as far as conducting 'havans' or religious practises to ensure his safety.

In a gesture of solidarity and support, the Hindu Sena in Delhi conducted a grand 'Hawan' on July 16 aimed at ensuring the well-being Trump. This ritual, which took place at Maa Baglamukhi Shanti Peeth in Dilshad Garden, came after assassination attempt on Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. (ANI)

