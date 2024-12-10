Manama [Baharain], December 9 (ANI): External Affaris Minister S Jaishankar co-chaired the 4th India - Bahrain High Joint Commission with Bahrainian counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Manama on Monday.

The EAM took stock of the bilateral relationship and also discussed new opportunities in space, education, FinTech and technology.

"Pleased to co-chair the 4th India - Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting alongside FM Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Manama today," Jaishankar stated in a post on X.

"Took stock of our bilateral relationship focusing on trade, investments, healthcare, energy, security, tourism and people to people ties. Discussed new opportunities in space, education, FinTech and technology. Also exchanged views on recent developments in the region," he added.

"I'm deeply privileged to join you in co-hosting the fourth high joint commission between our two countries. I'm very happy to note that the agenda items that we will be considering will have many positive outcomes. I look forward to a very open and constructive discussion on this broad-based agenda and reviewing the entire gamut of our relationship," Jaishankar said at the meeting.

Stating that two nations made significant progress in recent years in trade and investment, Jaishankar said the task for both nations is to build on the ties built over the years.

"Our continued meetings and the high-level interactions that have taken place between our two countries they testified to the strong bonds of friendship between us, not just bonds of friendship, but those that have been forged over time and very deeply between our societies. I think the task for us today is to build on those driven by a common commitment to peace, to security, and to the pursuit of development and prosperity of our peoples and of the region. We see great potential in many new areas like space education, fintech, science, and technology, and I would like to take the opportunity to publicly affirm the priority that we attach to developing our cooperation with Bahrain. We have made significant progress in recent years in trade and investment, and we certainly would like to develop that positive momentum, and I want to say that India welcomes investors from Bahrain to come and explore opportunities in India," he added.

"We also co-operate closely on defence and security matters. India's joining of the Combined Maritime Forces, which is headquartered in Manama, will certainly be beneficial to strengthening regional maritime security, and we affirm our very firm commitment to the safety and security of international maritime activities," he further said.

The EAM said that for India, Bahrain is a "particularly valuable partner" in the Gulf region and New Dellhi appreciates Manama's support for India in regional and multilateral forums.

He also lauded the role of Indian diaspora in Bahrain as a 'connecting bridge' between two nations.

"I would also take the opportunity to emphasise the appreciation for the manner in which the Indian community in Bahrain is looked after. It is a very, very important link, I would say a bridge between our countries, and we believe that they are contributing significantly to the development of Bahrain, and we certainly hope that we will see the community grow, the community make a bigger contribution, and we would thank the leadership in the government of the kingdom for ensuring the welfare, safety, and security," he said.

Speaking on the West Asia conflict, the Foreign Minister stressed on the importance of peace and stability in the region. He reiterated India's stand of condemning terrorism while also affirming continued support for Palestinian people.

"You referred to issues pertaining to the peace and stability of the West Asia Middle East region. It is a region of deep strategic interest to India, and certainly in recent times, it's a region where there is cause for deep concern, particularly over the conflict in Gaza. India has a principal position. We condemn acts of terrorism and loss of civilian lives in the conflict. We believe in adherence to international humanitarian law," Jaishankar said.

He added, "We have emphasised the importance of safe and timely supply of humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine, and we called for an early ceasefire and release of all hostages. India has consistently supported the resolution of the Palestine issue through a two-state solution. We have also contributed to the building of Palestinian institutions and capacities, and we certainly appreciate that Gulf countries are also working in the same direction." (ANI)

