New York, Dec 27 (AP) An outdoor holiday market in New York City's Bryant Park briefly caught fire Friday morning, sending flames and plumes of smoke above the popular midtown Manhattan tourist draw as firefighters rushed to put out the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire, which began in a section of the market just after 9 am, according to a spokesperson for the city's fire department. At least two kiosks were destroyed, the spokesperson said. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Photos from the scene showed dozens of firefighters surrounding the torched remains of multiple wood-framed stalls.

Featuring hundreds of food and merchandise vendors and an ice skating rink, the open-air market sits between Times Square and Grand Central Terminal, drawing hordes of holiday tourists to the park over the holidays.

The blaze comes less than two weeks after a fire ripped through another midtown Manhattan holiday market in Herald Square, destroying eighteen stalls. Authorities said that fire was caused by an electrical issue. (AP)

