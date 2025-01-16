Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 16 (ANI): Germany is set to take centre stage at the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair, running from January 28 to February 9, 2025. This marks the first time Germany will be the focus country at the renowned event, celebrating the rich literary and cultural exchange between Germany and India.

The book fair is expected to highlight Germany's literary achievements, cultural diversity, and its growing collaborations with India and South Asia.

The inauguration ceremony will be graced by key dignitaries, including West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Philipp Ackermann, and Marla Stukenberg, Regional Director of the Goethe-Institut South Asia. Peter Limbourg, Director General of Deutsche Welle, will also be present. These leaders will open the fair and underscore the significance of cultural exchange between India and Germany.

Germany's participation as the Focal Theme Country will emphasise sustainability and diversity, reflecting shared global values. Through a variety of events, such as book launches, panel discussions, cultural performances, interactive workshops, and exhibitions, the fair will offer a platform for showcasing Germany's commitment to eco-consciousness and inclusivity within literature and beyond.

Visitors can expect to explore the modern and reflective aspects of German literature, alongside its rich classical tradition, as well as the country's commitment to sustainable practices.

The highlight of Germany's presence at the fair will be the specially designed theme pavilion, "Shelf Life," created by renowned architect Anupama Kundoo. Known for her sustainable architectural practices, Kundoo's pavilion will emphasise the significance of books and knowledge in shaping human civilisation.

The pavilion will be a unique blend of cultural reverence for books and an architectural commitment to sustainability, reflecting the deep ties between Germany and India. Kundoo, who has bases in Berlin and Pondicherry, will also be present at the inauguration.

The German pavilion will host a range of activities under categories such as Book Talks, Making Books Public, Young Readers, Science Talks, and Exhibitions. These programs are designed to cater to a broad audience, including literature enthusiasts, aspiring students, and professionals. Participating authors include Ulrike Almut Sandig, Monica Cantieni, Christian Kracht, Max Czollek, Tonio Schachinger, Christopher Kloeble, and David Wagner.

Graphic novelists like Aisha Franz, Bea Davies, and Maren Amini will also join the fair, alongside leading figures from the publishing world such as Birte Kreft, Managing Director of Stiftung Buchkunst, Frankfurt, and Claudia Kaiser, Vice-President of the Frankfurt Book Fair.

Dr Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India, expressed his excitement, saying, "It's a true honour that the Kolkata Book Fair selected Germany as the official focal theme country 2025 - for the very first time in the Book Fair's history. The Kolkata Book Fair is a wonderful celebration of the world of literature that puts the reader at the forefront. Germany is widely known for its classical thinkers and authors, but there is so much more to offer. We will showcase a very modern, reflective, diverse and colourful side of literary Germany, with exciting participants from very different cultural and artistic backgrounds."

Marla Stukenberg, Regional Director of Goethe-Institut South Asia, also praised Germany's role in the fair: "Germany's presence as the focus country at the Kolkata Book Fair this year is an energising prospect. Significant German organisations are collaborating to create a noteworthy experience for visitors and strengthen the enduring literary relations between our two countries. The German pavilion at the Fair will be a meeting place for anyone looking to engage with German authors, publishers, and educators, and will also offer aspiring students and professionals up-to-date information about learning the German language and living and working in Germany."

The fair promises to be a vibrant cultural experience, with events ranging from live readings and book launches to discussions on translation, publishing, and the role of literature festivals. The pavilion will also offer workshops for young readers, trial sessions for learning the German language, live art installations, and musical performances, the press release stated.

Tridib Kumar Chattopadhyay, President of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, expressed his pride in Germany's involvement, saying, "We are really excited to have Germany as focal theme country, for the first time in the history of Kolkata Book Fair. It is a matter of great pride and privilege for us that the great land of literature, culture, and sports, is on focus this year. We are extremely happy and proud."

The German pavilion will feature an array of exhibits, including information about Germany's culture, people, and global influence, as well as books and art displays. It will also offer resources on learning the German language, studying in Germany, and career opportunities there. Interactive installations and musical concerts will further enrich the experience. (ANI)

