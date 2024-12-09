Accra, Dec 9 (AP) Ghana's former leader John Dramani Mahama was officially declared the winner of the presidential election on Monday evening, after voters vented anger at the government's handling of the economy.

Previously president between 2012 and 2017, Mahama, 65, received 6.3 million votes, or 56.5 per cent of votes cast, the electoral commission said.

Mahama's main opponent, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, conceded defeat on Sunday. Bawumia got 4.6 million votes, or 41 per cent.

Mahama has described his victory as “emphatic.” He had promised to “reset” the country on various fronts during a campaign that prioritised the economy and largely appealed to young Ghanaians who saw the vote as a way out of the country's economic crisis. (AP)

