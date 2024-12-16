New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): India, Sri Lanka and UAE have decided to implement a multi-product pipeline from India to Sri Lanka for supplying affordable and reliable energy, according to the India - Sri Lanka joint statement released following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Hyderabad House in Delhi on Monday.

According to the joint statement, PM Modi and Anura Kumara Dissanayake agreed to take steps towards the implementation of the solar power project in Sampur and further augment its capacity as per the needs of Sri Lanka.

The joint statement reads, "Emphasizing the need for reliable, affordable and timely energy resources for ensuring energy security and meeting basic needs of the people, both leaders underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation in the energy sector and facilitation towards timely implementation of ongoing energy cooperation projects between India and Sri Lanka. In this regard, the leaders agreed to: Take steps towards the implementation of the solar power project in Sampur and further augment its capacity as per the requirements of Sri Lanka."

"Continue consideration of the several proposals which are in different stages of discussion including: supply of LNG from India to Sri Lanka, establishment of a high-capacity power grid interconnection between India and Sri Lanka cooperation amongst India, Sri Lanka and UAE to implement a multi-product pipeline from India to Sri Lanka for supply of affordable and reliable energy, joint development of offshore wind power potential in Palk Straits, while prioritizing environmental protection including fauna and flora."

Acknowledging the successful experience of India in people-centric digitization, President Disanayaka conveyed his government's interest in exploring the establishment of similar systems in Sri Lanka with Indian assistance. PM Modi expressed India's readiness in fully supporting Sri Lanka's efforts in this regard, according to India - Sri Lanka joint statement.

The two leaders agreed to expedite implementation of Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SLUDI) project to aid the country in its efforts to improve delivery of government services to the public. PM Modi and Dissanayake agreed to collaborate on avenues to fully roll out Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in Sri Lanka with assistance from India.

Both leaders agreed to establish a Joint Working Group to explore the implementation of a DPI stack in Sri Lanka based on experience and systems already established in India, including advancing ongoing technical discussions on the implementation of DigiLocker in Sri Lanka.

The two leaders agreed to promote digital financial transactions by extending the use of UPI digital payments for the benefit of both countries and in keeping with payment systems related regulatory guidelines of both countries.

The joint statement stated, "Continue bilateral exchanges to garner learnings from India's Aadhaar platform, GeM portal, PM Gati Shakti digital platform, digitized customs and other taxation procedures, with a view to exploring the benefits of establishing equivalent systems in Sri Lanka."

With a view to supporting human-resource development and promoting innovation and technology in Sri Lanka, PM Modi and Dissanayake agreed to seek to expand collaboration in research and development in sectors like agriculture, aquaculture, digital economy, health and other areas of mutual interest.

The two leaders agreed to explore cooperation between educational institutions of India and Sri Lanka. PM Modi and Dissanayake expressed willingness to foster coooperation between Start-up India and Information Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA), including for mentorship for Sri Lankan start-ups.

PM Modi and Anura Kumara Dissanayake appreciated the ongoing collaboration for the development of the dairy sector in Sri Lanka with the aim of promoting self-sufficiency and nutritional security.

The joint statement reads, "Noting President Disanayaka's emphasis on agricultural modernization, the two leaders agreed to establish a Joint Working Group to examine possibilities for the comprehensive development of the agricultural sector in Sri Lanka."

The Sri Lankan President is on a state visit to India from December 15 to December 17. This is the first bilateral visit of Dissanayake to India after assuming office in September. (ANI)

