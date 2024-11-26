Beirut, Nov 26 (AP) Israeli jets struck a residential building in central Beirut on Tuesday and issued new evacuation orders for 20 buildings in the Lebanese capital's southern suburbs.

The strike levelled the building in central Beirut's Basta neighbourhood, the second strike in recent days in the crowded area near the city's downtown.

Also Read | Amazon Workers Plan To Go for Strike in More Than 20 Countries on Black Friday.

There were no immediate report of casualties. It was not immediately clear if anyone in particular was targeted, though Israel says its airstrikes target Hezbollah officials and assets.

In a signal of more strikes to come, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee issued evacuation warnings for 20 buildings in the southern Beirut suburbs, as well as a warning for the southern town of Naqoura where the United Nations peacekeeping mission, known as UNIFIL, is headquartered.

Also Read | Chinmoy Krishna Das Arrest: Persecution on Religion Basis Not the Way of Democratic Nation, Says Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on ISKCON Priest's Arrest.

The Beirut strike came hours before Israel's security Cabinet was scheduled to meet to vote on a US-brokered ceasefire deal aimed at ending more than a year of fighting between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)