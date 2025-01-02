Jerusalem [Israel], January 2 (ANI/ TPS): In 2024, 436 deaths were recorded on Israeli roads, according to data from the National Road Safety Authority. The figure reflects a 21% increase compared to 2023, when 361 deaths were recorded. The current figure is one death higher than the number of deaths in 2007, when 435 deaths from road accidents were recorded.

Israeli-Arab communities recorded the highest jump in the number of fatalities in 2024 with 159 road fatalities - an increase of 62% compared to 2023, when only 98 fatalities were recorded, making 2024 its the deadliest year to date.

A particularly vulnerable group of road users in Arab society are children aged 0 to 14, of whom 31 fatalities were recorded, 17 of whom were pedestrians, most of whom were in yard accidents and accidents close to home. This is out of 41 fatalities between the ages of 0 and 14 in the entire State of Israel. Arab drivers are involved in approximately 50% of all accidents and their share in the number of fatalities is approximately 37% of all fatalities - a figure almost double their share in the driving population in Israel.

Another negative record recorded this year is a 26% jump in the number of two-wheeled vehicle riders killed to 97 deaths, compared to 77 deaths in 2023.

Another disturbing statistic that emerges from the 2024 data is the spike in the number of young drivers killed. In 2024, 65 young drivers up to the age of 24 were killed. This year's figure reflects a 55% jump in the number of young drivers killed. (ANI/TPS)

