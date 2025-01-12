Tel Aviv [Israel], January 12 (ANI/TPS): Israel warned civilians in parts of Nuseirat in central Gaza to evacuate on Sunday morning following Saturday's Palestinian rocket fire.

"Terror organizations are once again firing rockets from this area that has received warnings several times in the past," tweeted the Israel Defense Forces' Arabic spokesperson, Col. Avichay Adraee.

Also Read | ‘Monkey Men’ in Demand in China: 'Monkey-Type Men' Become Popular Dating Trend Amid Decline in Marriages, Know Why Women Are Attracted Towards Them.

The tweet included a map of specific areas to be evacuated.

Israeli air defenses intercepted a rocket on Saturday fired towards the Kerem Shalom border crossing, where most humanitarian aid to Gaza is delivered. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Indonesia: Mount Ibu on Halmahera Island Erupts, Spews Hot Lava Into Air; Volcanic Eruption Caught on Camera (See Pics and Videos).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)