Gilgit [PoGB] January 28 (ANI): Residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) have expressed growing frustration over the prolonged delays in two critical infrastructure projects - the mega sewerage system and water supply schemes under the Gilgit Development Authority (GDA).

Locals have claimed that these initiatives, which are meant to solve the city's problems with water distribution and sanitation, have been beset by ineffectiveness and poor management, leaving the neighbourhood in turmoil. Initiated six months ago, the sewerage project is Gilgit's first of its sort. Locals point out several obstacles to its advancement.

One of the residents mentioned that engineers supervising the work are frequently not present at the site, and contractors frequently lack sufficient resources. "The contractor constructs a chamber one day but leaves it unfinished for days," said one resident, adding that faulty installations could lead to soil erosion and clogging during the region's frequent rains.

Additionally, locals claimed that the work is being done carelessly, leaving one lane unfinished before switching to another. Their problems have been exacerbated by damaged water pipelines during development. "The replacement pipes provided are of such poor quality that they burst within days," a resident claimed.

Critics have also pointed to the GDA's water supply project. The main water lines and tanks are still unfinished, despite the project having been going on for seven or eight years, according to local reports. Residents of places like Nagarkhas say that the GDA tanks are still empty, which forces them to rely on other water sources.

"We were promised clean water, but after nearly a decade, the project still hasn't been completed," said a resident. Locals blame the delays on successive governments, citing poor planning and lack of accountability as major issues.

"This project began during the tenure of the previous administration, but despite changes in government, it remains unfinished," said another resident. The people of Gilgit have urged authorities to take immediate action, closely monitor contractors, and ensure the timely completion of these essential projects. (ANI)

