Balochistan [Pakistan], January 13 (ANI): Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Sunday shared the video message of leading Baloch Human Rights leader, Sammi Baloch which brought to attention the travesties faced by Baloch people at the hands of the State and motivated people to gather in large numbers for marking the Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day on January 25.

In a post on X, BYC said, "Sammi Deen Baloch, Central Organizing member of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), in this video is sharing her thoughts regarding -25 January: "Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day" This day is to remember the the victims of the Baloch genocide. Sammi Deen appealed to the Baloch nation to join the gathering on January 25 in Dalbandin."

In her video message, Sammi Baloch noted how Baloch people have been living in the area for years and the State, "has forced upon us various forms of violence. They have imposed direct suppression on people".

Highlighting stat apathy towards Baloch people, she highlighted several issues such as unemployment, lack of education, illness, inequality and natural disasters which are being faced by them.

In order to bring attention to the various crisis being faced by the people, she gave them a call to join on January 25.

In another post by BYC ahead of the Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day, it noted that from the past several decades, "external powers have been selectively killing us on our own land, violating the sanctity of our homes, insulting our culture and traditions, and undermining our honour and dignity".

"The resources of our land are being plundered, and even in the 21st century, we are deprived of basic necessities such as clean water, food, health, and education. We are not allowed to do business freely, and we are searched morning and evening in our own homes, villages, and cities. We are asked where we are coming from and where we are going. We are neither allowed to raise our voices for our rights nor are we allowed to speak. All these actions are part of a systematic policy of our genocide, which has been going on for the past seven decades", the post said.

It described the various ways in which state atrocities are being committed on Baloch people. "Thousands of Baloch have been subjected to forced disappearances, our blood has been shed through target killings, mutilated bodies, fake encounters, and other conspiracies. We have been made victims of road accidents, drugs, and life-threatening diseases. This oppression is not only physical but also psychological."

In its concluding remarks, the BYC said that for 2025, it has been decided to hold a grand public meeting in Dalbandin. "The purpose of this day is to remember all those martyrs who were killed or suffered physical and mental torture under the policy of genocide, and to convey this message to the world that the Baloch nation is facing the worst genocide on its land."

