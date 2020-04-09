Ayushmann Khurrana to Romance This Actress in His Next Film 'Stree Rog Vibhaag'?

Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ayushmann Khurrana was busy reading different scripts until a couple of months away, post which he picked Anubhav Sinha's next along with Stree Rog Vibhaag. While the former was announced formally, the latter is still being kept under wraps. The Article 15 actor will apparently play a gynaecologist and like every Khurrana movie, this too will revolve around social stigmas. While there were reports if Alaya F or Bhumi Pednekar will come on board for this new project, a report in Pinkvilla suggests that Mrunal Thakur has been roped in instead. COVID-19 Outbreak: Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Karan Johar and Others Extend Their Support to Daily Wage Workers (Read Tweets).

A source close to the project in his conversation with the portal elaborated on why Mrunal was chosen over Bhumi and Alaya. "The makers were looking at someone to essay the female lead's part opposite Ayushmann. They wanted a girl who would look convincing carrying off a completely desi character. They were indeed in talks with Bhumi Pednekar and Alaya F, but we hear things didn't materialise with them. Now, they have roped in Mrunal Thakur for the role and she has also given her nod to the project." So yea, the Super 30 actress has signed her next big outing in Bollywood and going by her choices, she clearly seems to be on the right track. Ayushmann Khurrana was Offered the Sequel of Badhaai Ho, Badhaai Do But He Rejected it?

The story revolves around a gynaecologist whose life takes a completely different turn when he gives shelter to a girl on the run. Meanwhile, the actress is busy working on Shahid Kapoor's Jersey currently. Besides she also has Toofan with Farhan Akhtar, Thadam remake with Sidharth Malhotra and Aankh Micholi with Abhimanyu Dassani. Didn't we say, she's making some brilliant choices in her filmy career?