In all probablity, you, too have boarded the 'Among Us' train. The new online multiplayer mobile game has registered more downloads than PUBG in the third quarter of 2020. Upto 10 players can play at the same time, in three different areas, and there can be up to three imposters. The goal of the imposter(s) is to kill the crewmates of the space station in stealth mode and sabotage the systems. The game requires the players to find out the 'imposters' among themselves before its too late. Sounds filmy, doesn't it? National Video Games Day 2020 Special: From Super Mario, Road Rash to Alladin and More, Here's How You Can Play The Classic Old Games Online.

Well, a lott of whodunnit films play out in a similar fashion - People trapped in a place with a killer or two. While, there have not been many movies in the slasher genre, there are a couple of brilliant ones, along with some average titles. We are going to look at 5 movies from the 'Among us' genre. BTW major plot details have been revealed ahead so....SPOILER ALERT!!! Epic Games Sues Apple & Google After Removal of Fortnite Video Game From App Store & Play Store.

Kaun? (1999)

Urmila Matondkar finds herself trapped in her house with two strange men, Sushant and Manoj Bajpayee, on a rainy night. One of them is a killer on the loose. The riveting narrative establishes the presence of a killer very nicely. But, the shock is delivered when its revealed that the killer is not one of the two men, but the protagonist, Urmila herself.

Kuchh To Hai (2003)

Okay, hear us out. Not a very popular title, we know. The songs are really nice, for starters. But, the movie has an entertaining plot if not well written. Most importantly, the identity of the killer, revealed at the end, has a shock value. The group of friends being hunted by serial killer never see it coming. Poor people figure out there is an imposter, only when it's too late. Natasha (Anita Hassanandani) turns out to be one of the killers. She was taking advantage of the murders by Rishi Kapoor, to off someone from her kill list.

Khamoshh... Khauff Ki Raat (2005)

Chances are high, you don't even know this movie exists. It didn't make any money at the box office, it didn't impress the critics and it did not cultivate a cult following over the year. But, boy, you are in for a surprise when you watch it. A bunch of people are trapped in a resort, where a serial killer kills them one by one. ALL OF THEM DIE. Imopster wins. It's revealed in the end that it was the little kid who was in the crowd.

Gumnaam (1965)

The best one on the list is this film adapted from Agatha Christie's novel And Then There Were None. Starring Manoj Kumar, Nanda, Pran, Helen, Mehmood and others featured a group of people stranded on an island being offed one by one. They deduce quickly that the killer is someone in the group. But, poor souls are not able to deduce that the killer pretended to die early on in the movie to strike off names from his list. Two of the targets survive the movie, however, along with two more people.

Sssshhh... (2004)

The movie was an averag affair. Dliuted by unncesary romance and songs, the movie takes way too much time to pick up the pace. A group friends is stranded on an island where a killer in a clown mask hunts them. The movie is a rip-off of Scream but does a decent job at adaptation. There are some scary kills, plus the clown mask will give you the chills. The revelation that there are two imposters not one is shocking.

Honourable mention to the Netflix miniseries, Ghoul, produced by Jason Blum, starring Radhika Apte. The movie is the closest film to Among Us. The inmates and crew of a prison scrambles all night to find the imposter killer. But, we skipped it since it is a web-series.

