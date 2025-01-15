Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon’s daughter, is steadily becoming a fan favourite, and it’s easy to see why! Not only has she stunned everyone with her dance moves in the Uyi Amma track from Azaad, drawing comparisons to Katrina Kaif, but she’s also proving she’s much more than just a dancer. The 19-year-old is showing off her vocal chops too, much to the delight of her growing fanbase. Recently, a old video of Rasha performing Amy Winehouse’s Valerie in front of a live audience went viral, and it’s clear that the actress is here to stay. She’s making sure that her talent speaks louder than any label, and we can’t wait to see what’s next from this rising star! Rasha Thadani Expresses Desire To Act in THIS Iconic ’90s Film of Her Mom Raveena Tandon, Ahead of Acting Debut in ‘Azaad’ (Watch Video).

It’s only a matter of time before everyone recognises Rasha for her multi-talented flair.

Rasha Thadani’s Live Rendition of Amy Winehouse’s ‘Valerie’ Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasha Thadani (@rashathadani)

Rasha Thadani’s Stunning Performance on World Music Day 2023

Back in 2023, Rasha Thadani stunned everyone with her vocal on World Music Day. She shared a memorable video of herself singing Amy Winehouse’s iconic hit Valerie. Dressed in a chic black dress and boots, she owned the song with ease. The same year, Raveena Tandon posted a heartwarming video from a family gathering, where Rasha once again mesmerised everyone with her singing talent. ‘Next Katrina Kaif’: Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Thadani Wows Netizens With Her First Item Number ‘Uyi Amma’ From ‘Azaad’.

Rasha Thadani’s Music Training Journey

Rasha has received professional training in Hindustani Classical music from Ustad Qadir Mustafa Khan. She also completed a course at Shankar Mahadevan’s Academy, gaining more skills to expand her musical talents.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2025 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).