Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar Tests Positive For COVID-19 (View Tweet)

Shibasish Sarkar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Looks like the Coronavorus pandemic has stricken the entertainment industry once again. It all started with singer Kanika Kapoor contracting the virus and she was the first from the industry to become a victim of the pandemic. The news was soon followed by Karim Morani and daughter Zoa and also actor Purab Kohli. In fact, Sara Khan Ali and Boney Kapoor's household had also tested positive for COVID-19 when it was in its community-spread stage. The latest to join the list was actor Kiran Kumar who not only battled but also recovered from the pandemic. COVID-19: Kiran Kumar, Kanika Kapoor, Zoa Morani - List Of Bollywood Celebs Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus.

However, the latest entertainment-related personality to have tested positive for the virus is Reliance Entertainment Group CEO, Shibasish Sarkar. He recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. Kiran Kumar: 'It’s Not a Crime If Someone Tests Positive for COVID-19'.

Trade Analyst Komal Nahta tweeted about the Shibasish's hospitalisation and wished him a speedy recovery.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

Shibasish Sarkar, Group Chief Executive Officer - Content, Digital & Gaming at Reliance Entertainment is COVID+ and has been admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. Dear @Shibasishsarkar wish you a very speedy recovery. Your smiling face will scare away the coronavirus! — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) May 31, 2020

Shibasish's hospitalisation comes at a crucial time when the government finally allowed the resuming of shoots of films and televisi a great deal of rules and regulations in place in order to ensure the well being and safety of everyone right from actors to the daily wage workers working on the sets. We too wish Mr Shibasish Sarkar a quick recovery from the pandemic.