Priyanka Chopra attended the closing night of the 2024 Red Sea International Film Festival with her husband, Nick Jonas. The actress, who was honoured with the Red Sea Honorary Award by Sarah Jessica Parker, shared stunning photos from the red carpet event on Instagram. She expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you for the wonderful honour, Red Sea Film Festival.” Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Dazzle on the Red Carpet at Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 (View Pic).

Priyanka right after receiving the honour from Sara Jessica Parker, said " First of all, thank you so much. Sarah Jessica, you are such an icon to so many of us. To take the time to say kind words about me and my work over the years. Just meant a lot to me. Um, I would really, I've been here two years ago at the second Red Sea Film Festival. And I really, really want to congratulate you jamana to Shivani to Muhammad for what you have built, this Festival to become. When I started working, I was 18 years old and I remember I was told that, you know, I come from an industry that spoke Hindi films and Telugu language different language, non-English speaking. And I remember when I was, um, seeking work across borders, I was told that films with subtitles or films that are non-English, don't travel Yes, here we are today."

She thanks the Red Sea International Film Festival platform for creating a safe space for creative minds and audiences to voice their work and give them honour. She said, "You have been able to create a safe incredible space for filmmakers and storytellers around the world to come together without even the thought of nationality, or language borders. We know as people who work and I might be biased, but in one of the best most incredible Industries in the world, we get to play for a living. We get to tell stories for a living. We get to dream for a living and you have been able to bring people together outside of borders outside of languages. To just celebrate this incredible medium of Cinema and I feel so grateful to be here my second year and to be standing on the stage. Receiving this incredible honour. I think being an actor is an extremely privileged opportunity but there is so much more that comes with it. Being part of this industry is walking into rooms like this and meeting people. I may, or may never have met on a film set meeting colleagues that I've admired meeting filmmakers, I could have conversations with and learn so much from. I thank you for that opportunity and I thank you for that opportunity for so many more people who want to be a part of global entertainment that want to be a part of global storytelling and filmmaking and you're creating that, especially in our part of the world in the East. So that makes me even extra proud. Um, I just want to thank my family for their unwavering support. My wonderful husband is here. Waiting to escort me down, gentleman that he is." Priyanka Chopra Shares Surreal Moments From Red Sea International Film Festival 2024, Thanks Her ‘Dream Team’.

Priyanka Chopra Thanks the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 for the Honorees Award

She didn't fail to thank her family, especially her father for the person he was and said, "My parents, my father. Was the first Entertainer I ever knew I lost him in 2013. When he showed me, how much joy there is in being the person in the middle of, you know, if there was a crowd at a party, my dad would be in the middle of it. So he was that person. He showed me how unabashed entertainment can be how, um, Confident at the same time completely vulnerable, it can be and we get the opportunity to do that in our art form. I'm so grateful to be a part of this incredible industry and to work alongside filmmakers and storytellers like so many present here today. I also would like to take an opportunity to congratulate all the storytellers and filmmakers that have participated and we will be winning Awards tonight. I think that the films that have come together and Joanna mentioned. So many rattled off all those numbers, that's incredible to be able to Showcase filmmakers and to give them a platform and a springboard to jump off of that's what we all strive for as a producer. I know that in my company, I really look forward to and seek out new nascent filmmakers because I love new voices and that's what you are providing today. So thank you so much for doing that. Red Sea, Film Festival and thank you for giving little old me, a moment of your time. Thank you so much."

