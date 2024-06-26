Here's your daily update on entertainment news for June 26! Let's dive into today's top stories that have been making waves. Malaika Arora has sparked intrigue by posting a cryptic message on Instagram about 'trust' on Arjun Kapoor's birthday, igniting speculation. Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari has criticised airlines for significant luggage delays, voicing frustration over the issue. Stay informed with these essential updates and catch up on all the latest happenings you might have missed in the entertainment world. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sana Makbul Says 'Starvation Not In My Contract' As She Threatens Legal Action Against Makers.

Malaika Arora's Cryptic Post Amid Breakup - Malaika Arora made headlines by sharing a cryptic message about trust on her Instagram stories. The quote shared on Arjun Kapoor's birthday reads: "I like people that I can trust with my eyes closed and my back turned." This post comes amidst reports of trouble in her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Nagarjuna Meets Specially-Abled Fan - Earlier this week, a video surfaced from Mumbai airport showing Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna leaving. A specially-abled fan approached Nagarjuna but was forcefully pushed aside by his bodyguard, nearly falling. Shutterbugs captured the incident, prompting Nagarjuna to apologise after retweeting the clip. Today, Nagarjuna returned to the airport, where he personally met and interacted with the fan, possibly aiming to make amends for the unfortunate incident.

Baby John Postponed - Varun Dhawan unveils a striking new poster for Baby John, showing him in action against armed adversaries, announcing the film's shift from May 31 to a Christmas release on December 25. His caption, "Christmas this year just got merrier," was met with praise from netizens.

Aditi Rao Hydari Slams Airlines - Aditi Rao Hydari faced a frustrating ordeal upon landing in London for a conference, as her luggage with British Airways remained undelivered even after 19 hours. The Heeramandi actress vented her dissatisfaction on social media, highlighting the inconvenience caused not only to herself but also to fellow passengers who endured lengthy waits at the airport.

Kalki 2898 AD Cameos Unveiled - In an Instagram live session, filmmaker Nag Ashwin and Prabhas dropped a major announcement about their upcoming sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD. They disclosed that Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda are set to make cameo appearances in the film, adding to the excitement surrounding the futuristic saga.

