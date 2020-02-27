Justin Timberlake and SZA Team Up for a Futuristic and Funky Music Video of Their Latest Duet 'The Other Side' (Watch Video)

SZA, and Justin-Timberlake's New Track (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/Justin Timberlake)

Justin Timberlake dropped a new music video of his latest collab with SZA and the duet "The Other Side" has got his fans grooving to it already. The amazing video of the song dropped on Wednesday, February 26 and Twitterati can't stop raving about it. While the song itself is amazing, it is the video of "The Other Side" that is winning most praises. Justin and SZA's futuristic video has been shot in a fish-eye lens and it this very quality of it that is giving fans a reminder of Michael Jackson's videos. Will Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Marriage Be Affected after Pic of the Singer Holding Hands with Alisha Wainwright Went Viral?

"The Other Side" video has been shot by Daniel Russel. This is being considered as one of the best Justin Timberlake collabs and that is saying something given that the 10-time Grammy award winner has done so many in the past ranging from hip-hop to R&b. The song is being loved by JT's fans and they can't stop praising it on social media. A user wrote, "When a song becomes your new obsession" on Twitter. We are definitely loving SZA's look in the song too which is all shiny in silver.

Watch the Music Video Here:

Speaking about the new song, Timberlake recently mentioned that he absolutely loves SZA's music and was looking forward to work with her. Taking to Instagram, the former Nsync singer wrote, "I’ve been a fan of @SZA for a long time... as a singer, as a songwriter, as a performer, as an artist. When we started working on The Other Side, it was clear that her voice and vision were exactly what the song needed, and I’m HONORED to have collaborated with her on this. Hopefully more to come on some R&B SET THE MOOD RIGHT VIBE... I’m really proud of this one and the message it represents." Justin Timberlake Regrets His Behaviour, Apologises To Wife Jessica Biel for Holding Hands with His Palmer Co-star Alisha Wainwright.

The bouncy pop track certainly has a quality to get you moving to its beats. We bet all JT fans are already adding it to their playlists!