K-pop Kai turns another year older today, and it's time to throw some serious party vibes! Born on January 14, 1994, KAI has made a name for himself. From his iconic role in EXO to his solo career that had us all in danger (the good kind, of course!), Kai is not just an artist but a cultural phenomenon. You know that feeling when you hear the first few beats of Mmmh and instantly get hooked? That’s Kai’s magic right there! Always the spotlight-stealer, he's captured the hearts of fans worldwide. EXO’s Kai Confirmed to Make Solo Comeback in Mid-March.

Let’s get into it. Kai's birthday isn't just about the presents; it's about celebrating the legend he's become. From his unforgettable performances with EXO to his breathtaking solo work, the man is a genius in everything he touches. Kai’s birthday calls for a celebration with his top tracks! From the sultry vibes of Mmmh to the iconic Love Shot, his smooth moves and vocals are legendary. Don’t miss Wolf, Obsession, and the explosive Thunder. Christmas 2024: Stray Kids’ Felix, Taeyong, and Other K-Pop Idols’ Festive Moments From Last Year With Sweet Holiday Greetings and Cosy Photos.

EXO KAI Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAI (@zkdlin)

Kai, you've stolen our hearts and kept them with you—now, we’re here to celebrate him on your special day! Happy birthday, King!

