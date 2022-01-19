Ajith, Dhanush, Vijay, Suriya have fans not just in the country, but across the globe. These actors’ fans look forward to watch their films on the big screen. Ever since the pandemic has hit worldwide, the releases of films have seen a major delay. In fact, some of them even decided to release their movies directly on the OTT platform. For example, Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram, Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru and many other films had premiered on streaming platforms. But as theatres started to reopen, filmmakers and producers decided to release their films in theatres and since then fans have been thrilled. From Dhanush’s Karnan to Suriya’s Jai Bhim, 7 Tamil Movies of 2021 That Left Us Quite Impressed.

But once again due to the rising number of Covid cases in and around the world, the theatrical releases of films have been delayed. Ajith, Dhanush, Vijay and Suriya have some major films lined up and fans are waiting for an update from the makers about the theatrical releases of these superstars’ movies. But before that let’s take a look at the films of these four superstars that are set to be released in this year and you guys tell us, which actor will have 2022’s biggest blockbuster.

Ajith

Ajith Kumar in Valimai (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ajith would be seen playing the role of a cop in the upcoming action-thriller Valimai helmed by H Vinoth. The actor’s stills from the film had surfaced online and fans went gaga over his look in the film bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. The film was originally scheduled to be released in 2020, but faced several delays due to the pandemic. Ajith Kumar’s Valimai Postponed Amid Omicron Surge and Spike in COVID-19 Cases.

Dhanush

Dhanush in Maaran, The Gray Man (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The National Award-winning actor has two films lined up for this year. The action-thriller Maaran will premiere directly on Disney+ Hotstar in February. The actor is also a part of the Hollywood flick The Gray Man, helmed by the Russo Brothers and even that’s slated to be released in this year. Maaran Motion Poster: Dhanush With Blood on His Hands Leaves Us Intrigued! (Watch Video).

Vijay

Vijay in Beast (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Beast is one of the most-anticipated movies of Thalapathy Vijay and fans just can’t wait to watch him on the big screen. Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film’s release is said to be coinciding with Puthandu. Beast: Nelson Dilipkumar Shares Pic Of Thalapathy Vijay And Pooja Hegde, Gives Glimpse Of 100 Days Of Fun With The Team.

Suriya

Suriya in Etharkkum Thunindhavan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is the action-thriller in which Suriya would be playing the lead. The Pandiraj directorial will feature the actor in a fierce avatar and fans just can’t wait for the release of this movie. Suriya Treats Fans With A Cool New Poster From Etharkkum Thunindhavan On Pongal.

Which Tamil Superstar Will Have 2022’s Biggest Blockbuster? Ajith Dhanush Vijay Suriya

So who according to you will have the biggest blockbuster in this year? Do vote for your favourite Tamil superstar and drop your views in the comments below.

