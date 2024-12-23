The first season of Dune: Prophecy concluded on December 23 (in India), shifting the political dynamics of the show, introducing several twists and revelations, and even killing off a couple of crucial characters. Just days before the season finale aired, it was confirmed that Dune: Prophecy has been renewed for a second season. However, for Indian fans, the burning question is: will the legendary Tabu return for the next instalment? SPOILER ALERT: The answer may be disappointing, though a glimmer of hope remains. 'Dune: Prophecy' Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Season 1 Finale.

After a long wait, Tabu made her debut in Dune: Prophecy in episode 5, titled "In Blood, Truth". She portrayed Sister Francesca, a member of the Sisterhood Alliance and a close aide to Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson). The character had been introduced in the first episode of the show, but in her younger years, she was portrayed by Bridgerton Season 2 alumna Charitra Chandran.

Tabu’s entry in episode 5 revealed that Sister Francesca had an affair with Emperor Javicco Corrino (Mark Strong), resulting in the birth of their son, Constantine (Josh Heuston). Francesca claims to have come to the palace because Constantine was unhappy. Encouraging her son to earn his father’s favour, she inadvertently sets events in motion that lead Constantine to betray Keiran Atreides (Chris Mason). Meanwhile, her unresolved feelings for Javicco resurface as the two share a kiss and eventually engage in a sexual encounter by the episode's end.

A Still From Dune: Prophecy Episode 6

In the season finale, titled "The High-Handed Enemy", Francesca and Javicco are shown in bed post-coitus, where Javicco expresses his desire for her to remain in the palace permanently. He reveals that his wife, Natalya (Jodhi May), is aware of their relationship. Their intimacy is interrupted when they learn that Natalya has arrested Ynez (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina) for attempting to free the imprisoned Keiran. Francesca visits Valya to inform her of Ynez’s arrest, only for Valya to propose a drastic plan: the Emperor must be eliminated. Though clearly smitten with Javicco, Francesca hesitantly agrees to the plan, citing the Sisterhood’s mantra of "sisterhood above all". Valya provides her with a needle laced with metacyanide to carry out the assassination.

Valya later confronts Javicco, revealing that the Sisterhood has controlled his life from the very beginning and that even Francesca’s closeness to him was part of their plan. Distraught, Javicco has Valya arrested - though this was her ploy to help Ynez and Keiran escape - and confronts Francesca. Tabu in ‘Dune: Prophecy’: Bollywood Actress’ Long-Awaited ‘Dune’ Debut in Episode 5 Features a Steamy Kiss With Mark Strong.

A Still From Dune: Prophecy Episode 6

Francesca insists that Valya’s scheme was not hers and shows him the poisoned needle as proof of her love. However, Javicco, devastated and distrustful, stabs himself, unable to harm Francesca due to her imprint on him. A tearful Francesca tries to save him, but Natalya intervenes, stabbing her in the neck with the same poisoned needle. Both lovers die beside each other, leaving Natalya to assume control of the Empire, manipulated by the machine-brainwashed Desmond Hart.

Will Tabu Return for Season 2 of 'Dune: Prophecy'?

With Sister Francesca’s death in the Season 1 finale, it seems unlikely that Tabu will return for the second season. However, given the show’s reliance on flashbacks and its willingness to revive dead characters, her return cannot be entirely ruled out. That said, it seems more probable that the deaths will be final, as Constantine’s loss of both parents sets up an intriguing narrative path for his character in the next season.

Although HBO has not yet confirmed a release date for Season 2 of Dune: Prophecy, it is likely to premiere in 2026. Interestingly, that is also the year when Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three is slated to hit theatres.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2024 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).