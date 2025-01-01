Indore, January 1: A woman in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur lodged a complaint against her constable husband over the alleged torture meted out to her. In her complaint, the woman claimed that her husband was having an affair with another woman. The woman also claimed that her husband was harassing her parents and demanded more dowry from them. The accused has been identified as Shivam Sharma, a police constable.

The incident came to light when the woman, identified as Pragya Sharma, approached senior police officers and lodged a complaint with the DIG and SP office, reports FPJ. The woman demanded action against her husband. It is learned that Pragya Sharma, a resident of Lodhi Kuiya in Chhatarpur, married police constable Shivam, a resident of Azad Chowk, Naya Panna, on April 21, 2024. Chhatarpur Shocker: Class 12 Student Shoots Dead Principal in Madhya Pradesh, Accused Absconding (watch video).

A few months after their wedding, the woman learned that her husband had an affair with another woman. When she objected to her husband's extramarital affair, he allegedly beat her. The complaint also claimed that she had a video of the incident showing her husband beating her. Sharma alleged that her mother-in-law and sister-in-law also beat her up. Love Betrayal in Madhya Pradesh: Twist in Couple’s Suicide Pact as Youth Shoots Girlfriend, Then Changes His Mind in Chhatarpur.

Pragya's father, Uday Kumar Sharma, said that his son-in-law had demanded INR 5 lakh and a bike as dowry. The woman also said that she tried to file a complaint at the Mahila Thana and Civil Lines police station, but her complaint was not heard.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

