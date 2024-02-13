New Delhi, February 13: Several farmer associations, predominantly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, have called for a march on February 13 in New Delhi. The farmers are demanding a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce, a condition they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation in 2021.

In response, the Haryana government has sealed the state’s border adjoining Punjab with barbed wires and concrete blocks to thwart the proposed ‘Dilli Chalo’ march by the agitated farmers. Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory to prevent congestion on roads and imposed traffic restrictions at the Singhu border. More than 5,000 security personnel have been deployed, and multiple security barricades have been installed at the borders to stop the farmers from entering the national capital. Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest: Union Ministers To Meet With Farmer Leaders in Chandigarh, Tractor-Trolleys Start From Punjab To Join March.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to pay a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates from February 13-15. This will be the Prime Minister’s seventh visit to the UAE since 2015, and the third in the last eight months. Farmer Protest: Samyukta Kisan Morcha Leader Seeks Release of Farmers ‘Detained’ During ‘Delhi Chalo’ March.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He will also participate in the World Government Summit 2024 to be held in Dubai as the Guest of Honour and inaugurate the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.

US and UK air strikes have reportedly reduced the risk to vessels from attacks by Yemen’s Houthis in the Red Sea. However, security experts and a senior executive have said that there is little prospect of many shipping companies making a swift return to the Suez Canal.

The assessment comes during a slowdown in successful missile launches by the Houthis, who claim to be targeting commercial ships in solidarity with Gaza’s Palestinians. The militant group has launched only four notable attacks on vessels since January 26, with most of the missiles failing to hit the vessels.