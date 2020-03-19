Sensex Tanks 1,800 Points, Falls to 27K, Nifty Breaches 8,000 Mark Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Sensex falls due to outbreak of coronavirus (Photo Credits: ANI/IANS)

Mumbai, March 19: The Sensex extended its losses further and opened deep in the red on Thursday on the back of the increasing fear around coronavirus. The negative global markets also rubbed on their effect on the Indian benchmark indices. The Sensex was trading at 27,030, down 1838 points (6.3 percent). Nifty, on the other hand, was at 7,925, down 543 points at 9:45 am. Sensex today touched a 37-month low and went below 27,000 during the initial few minutes of the trade. All the stocks except NTPC and Power Grid were bleeding within the first hour of the trading session today.

There is uncertainty in the market as the COVID-19 fear envelops everywhere. According to the latest numbers shared by the Ministry of Health India, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 166 - comprising 141 Indian nationals and 25 foreign nationals. India has reported three deaths till now, the latest being a 63-year-old man who died at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai. S&P Lowers India's Growth Forecast to 5.2% For 2020, Says 'Global Economy is Entering Recession Amid COVID-19 Pandemic'.

The situation across the globe is worrisome as Italy reported the largest single-day death toll from coronavirus since the outbreak began. The global markets also closed on a negative note. US stocks erased the prior session's gains and closed lower. On Tuesday, the markets staged a rebound, but on Wednesday, the Dow closed down 6.3 percent, or 1,338 points.