Kolkata, November 30: A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in West Bengal's Kalyani town, police said on Saturday. The accused is an ambulance driver and a neighbour of the 13-year-old girl, they said. West Bengal Shocker: Minor Girl Abducted and Raped While Returning From Tuition Class in North 24 Parganas, Accused Arrested; War of Words Erupt Between BJP and TMC Over Case.

The incident took place on Friday evening, and he was arrested following a complaint by family members of the minor, a police officer said. The accused also threatened her of dire consequences if she narrated the incident to anyone, her family claimed in the complaint. Investigation is underway, the officer added.