The stresses of life are ever-increasing, and each new day brings with it new goals to chase, dreams to pursue, deadlines to meet, bills to pay and more. The constant chaos and rush can often leave us feeling drained and overwhelmed and make it hard for us to pause and enjoy life. When the hustle and bustle of life become too much, it is important to pause, recharge, rejuvenate and rediscover a sense of calm. This is where wellness centres and spiritual retreats come in. Spiritual retreats focus on health and relaxation through meditation, yoga, healthy eating, spa therapies and they are often set in beautiful and serene locations. They also help people find inner peace and connect with their spiritual side through mindfulness, silence or prayer. They offer people a sanctuary from the daily chaos and allow people to pause, heal and return to life with a renewed sense of hope and energy. Christmas and New Year’s Eve Getaways Near Mumbai: 5 Fun Destinations To Welcome New Year in Style.

Prana Healing House (PHH)

One such spiritual retreat is Prana Healing House (PHH) hosed by Vaibhavi Joshi and Kenith, located in the scenic hill station of Mulshi. If you are looking for a quick getaway to reconnect with nature and rejuvenate, this is the perfect place. Nestled amidst scenic mountains, Prana Healing House is truly a slice of heaven. It offers a serene environment to relax along with a variety of services.

Prana Healing House

Holistic Healing: Prana Healing House Therapeutic Services

At Prana Healing House, you can choose from a variety of therapeutic services that have been designed to promote healing and well-being. These include Clinical Hypnotherapy, a scientifically supported technique for therapeutic change; Sound Healing, using the vibrational power of sound for healing; Pranic Healing, a non-touch, no-drug, energy therapy; Asthanga Yoga, which helps people unite their mental, emotional and spiritual aspects; Colour Therapy, where you can express yourself through colours; Dance Therapy, where you can express yourself through movements—the cosmic dance and a Holistic Approach, which focuses on connections that extend beyond the studio to embrace the world around you. All of this is set in a serene environment, encouraging a deeper connection with nature and yourself.

Breathtaking View from Prana Healing House

Serene Tranquil Nature

From Prana Healing House, guests can enjoy breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. To the north, the majestic mountain range of Sri Sai Hadshi Mandir and Trikona Fort are visible, while the Walhen Dam adds an extra touch of natural beauty. Words alone cannot capture the stunning scenery; one must visit it to experience the mesmerising beauty.

Yoga at Prana Healing House

Prana Healing House Location

Prana Healing House (PHH) is located about 3.5 to 4 hours from Mumbai and around 1.5 to 2 hours from Pune.

Sound Healing

Amidst Sahyadri Mountains

Prana Healing House is situated amidst the Sahyadri mountains. Keeping this in mind, the villa has been thoughtfully designed. It has three bedrooms, two of which are master bedrooms. The healing house has been created with the primary goal of ensuring that guests feel deeply connected to the serene beauty of nature. Large French glass windows allow for an unobstructed view of the outdoors, so even when you are inside, you feel one with the surroundings and in harmony with all the elements of nature. The villa can be booked directly on the website https://pranahealinghouse.com/contact.html or through booking.com.

Be Mindful

Along with the serene surroundings and services, Prana Healing House promises to relax and rejuvenate the mind, body and spirit. Visit the place to say goodbye to the stresses of life and embrace a peaceful, refreshing escape.

