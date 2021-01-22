Hina Khan's busy pushing pictures on her Instagram handle while we can't stop ogling at them. The actress was recently at Nashik, visiting the city's beautiful vineyards and her pictures from the same have certainly grabbed our eyeballs. From a stunning orange tie-n-dye dress to a white midi dress, Hina was busy enjoying her stay and her outfits kept us hooked. Taking a break from her usual range of outfits, Hina strutted in style in a classic yellow-separates and we are stunned. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mouni Roy - Whose Idea of Monochrome Fashion Gets Your Vote?

Hina's one-off shoulder separates look chic and stunning at the same time. She paired her outfit with flats, sunglasses and a hat to go with. She further accessorised her look with no jewellery but just a pair of earrings and neutral makeup. Hina's sunkissed pictures made her look like a ray of sunshine! The Hacked actress' fashion statements have always captivated us enough and we hope she continues slaying in future. Hina Khan is Dropping Some Major Style Bombs on Us with Her Recent Fashion Outing for Bigg Boss 14 (View Pics).

Hina Khan

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina's yet to announce her new project and she's currently making the most of her free time. After having a blast in the Maldives, the actress jetted off to Nashik for yet another vacay. If this doesn't define 'living life king size' then we don't know what will.

