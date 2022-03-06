Hina Khan is missing from the TV scenario for the longest of time but she's keeping herself occupied by starring in musical singles. On days when Hina isn't facing the cameras, she's either posing for photoshoots or simply enjoying her travel fetish. Just recently, the actress was in Egypt with her beau, Rocky Jaiswal and her pictures from which made us go green with envy. Anyway, coming back to her photoshoot pictures, Hina was recently the cover star of Aza magazine and her clicks from which are to die for. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Surbhi Chandna, Who Nailed Her Lavender Pantsuit?

Hina Khan has previously been the cover girl for many fashion magazines and she's well-known with the territory. That explains the confidence in her pictures. Dressed in some couture pieces by designers like Amit Aggarwal and Dolly J, Hina looked resplendent and charming in all her clicks. If you are not a Hina Khan, trust these pictures to make you fall in love with her. The outfits are pretty and she's the perfect muse one could have asked for. A treat for sore eyes, Hina is definitely the name that we have started to admire. Hina Khan Birthday: 10 Super Glamorous Outfits We'd Like to Steal From Her Wardrobe (View Pics).

Check Out Pictures from Her New Photoshoot

And Some More Pics

Hina Khan in her chat with the magazine revealed how she was pursuing a degree in BBA when she was offered the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She further elaborated on how her father always supported her dreams and how he always had her back. From being a TV star to walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, Hina has come a long way in her stardom journey and miles more to walk. And while we are eager to be a part of it, let's pause and take a moment to admire her new clicks, shall we?

