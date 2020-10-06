Guess who’s back with another hot photoshoot? Nia Sharma. Yes, one of the hottest television actresses and social media darling is back with one more ‘too glam to give a damn’ photoshoot. We had seen her scorch up the screen with her Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai co-star Krystle D’Souza a week ago. However, this time around, the 30-year-old has gone solo to put on a show that is hot and sexy in equal measures.

Nia has left fans ogling at their screens after posting a string of sultry snaps on her official Instagram page. The Naagin 3 actress shared a video a few days ago as posed in a sexy ensemble. Nia, who is no stranger to displaying her incredible figure on social media, does it again. This time she left fans hot under their collar by posing in daringly low-cut jeans, starkly reminding you of Britney Spears and her obsession with low rise jeans.

Hottest Video EVER

View this post on Instagram @studiosabi1 @sabiphotography1 Edit: @a_rated_star_ 💥💯 A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Oct 1, 2020 at 11:22pm PDT

Nia, who just loves to flaunt her sexy navel, gives a good view of her midriff by teaming her pair of denim with a tiny black bralette and red hot jacket. Her hair and makeup are on point. She has gone for dramatic eye makeup and red lips. The whole look reeks of style, power and badassness, and very few of India telly stars can attain this level of badassery.

Nia Sharma 🔥🔥🔥🔥

More Pics of Nia Sharma

She later also shared some stills from the shoot, which again happen to be mind-blowing. She is so confident, so smooth in front of the camera that makes viewers hooked to her content online. Nia Sharma completely does justice with these glammed-up photoshoots. She is not awkward with her poses, and completely in charge of herself, and that’s the gamechanger. Keep slaying!

