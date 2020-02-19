Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 Worst Dressed: Ananya Panday, Shruti Haasan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Others who Baffled us With their Style Choices (View Pics)

Worst Dressed celebs at Femina Beauty Awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Femina Beauty Awards night took place in the city last night and it was a star-studded affair. With stunners like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Radhika Madan and Alaya F attending it, you can expect the night to turn out to be a glittery affair. Though some appearances and outings wooed us with their amazing designs and overall presentation, others, well, not really. There were few disappointments on the red carpet last night and the list includes names like Ananya Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shruti Haasan, Urvashi Rautela and Adah Sharma.

Ananya Panday seriously needs to rethink some of her recent fashion outings. Her appearance at Filmfare Awards was something worse than worst and she wasn't delightful at Femina Beauty Awards either. As Diet Sabya says, this pretty lady needs a better stylist ASAP. Anyway, it's time to introduce other disappointing looks from the soiree and you can probably join us in the list of disheartened hearts. Have a look. Aditi Rao Hydari Blazes in an Orange Cinched Suit, Her Chic Style Is a Perfect Steal!

Ananya Panday in Amit Aggarwal

Aditi Rao Hydari in Shriya Som

View this post on Instagram The ethereal @aditiraohydari gracing the red carpet at #NFBA2020 @mynykaa A post shared by Femina (@feminaindia) on Feb 18, 2020 at 8:22am PST

Shruti Haasan in Swapnil Shinde

Urvashi Rautela

Adah Sharma in JAGX

The night saw many beautiful faces receiving the honour in different categories. While Anushka Sharma won the beauty icon of the year award, Ananya Panday was chosen as the exciting face of the year. Overall, it was a starry night that was coupled with some stunning and not-so-stunning appearances.