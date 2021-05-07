Sunny Leone is busy shooting for MTV Splitsvilla these days and the actress is certainly making the most of her time. She's busy decking up in style in different outfits and her choices have grabbed our eyeballs. While she always has a penchant for evening gowns, she certainly nailed her recent outfit and looked like a diva posing in style. A yellow halter next lacy gown may sound like a boring idea on paper but trust the designer to make it look hot and happening. Yo or Hell No? Fatima Sana Shaikh's Organza Saree by Picchika.

Sunny's yellow outfit was designed by designer Saisha Shinde and she did make it a worthwhile affair. To break the monotony, she added a pop of colour by pairing her outfit with blue earrings and matching eye makeup. The contrasting accessories definitely added an extra dash of glamour and we are clearly impressed with its final outcome. The rest of her styling was pretty simple and it gelled well with her #ootd. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi's Sheer Bodycon Dress By Naeem Khan.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are certainly in favour of her outfit, what are your thoughts on the same? Are you loving it or is it too boring for your taste? Tweet us your answers @latestly or simply choose the option from the box below.

