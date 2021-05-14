Akshaya Tritiya 2021 Greetings in Hindi: Akshaya Tritiya is round the corner and people of the Hindu and Jain community are all excited to celebrate the festive occasion. The festival of Akshaya Tritiya is also popularly known as ‘Akha Teej’ and ‘Akti’. This year, Akshaya Tritiya is on May 14. The festive occasion is celebrated as an ‘event of unending prosperity'. Devotees celebrate the festival amidst grandeur festivities and traditions. People convey their festive regards by sharing amazing and popular Akshaya Tritiya greetings. If you are searching for messages to greet ‘Happy Akshaya Tritiya’ to your friends, family, relatives, then you can stop your search here, as we have covered it all for you. In this article, we bring you Akshaya Tritiya 2021 greetings in Hindi, Happy Akha Teej Facebook wishes, Telegram messages, Signal HD images, and wallpapers. Besides, the latest WhatsApp sticker collection will make the day even more special.

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, there’s an age-old custom of people buying gold, as it is considered highly auspicious. To commemorate the holy occasion, people can share these latest Akshaya Tritiya 2021 greetings in Hindi via WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Instagram, Hike, Signal, and other chat apps. One can also find Akshaya Tritiya stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which would look cute while sharing on respective platforms.

There are a lot of people who love sharing religious Akshaya Tritiya videos on the day. Well, you can too. All you have to do is to save these HD Akshaya Tritiya 2021 greetings and convert them into a video using a relevant app. Then, you will be able to share these trending Akshaya Tritiya 2021 greetings videos on Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Moj, Roposso, Chingari, etc.

This year, Akshaya Tritiya will coincide with the festive event of Lord Parshurama Jayanti. People worship Lord Vishnu in high regard on this day. Devotees who love to spread festive vibes on social media are in for a delight. You can download and share these popular Akshaya Tritiya 2021 greetings on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest too.

People have different ways in which they celebrate the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. However, with Covid-19 restrictions in place, the celebrations and festivities will be mostly indoors this year. We bring you some of the best and newest collection of Akshaya Tritiya 2021 greetings and wishes, which you can share on this festive day.

Akshaya Tritiya 2021 Greetings in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapko Akha Teej Ki Dher Saari Shubhkamnaye, Maa Lakshmi Aap Pe Apni Krupa Humesha Banaye Rahkhee.

Akshaya Tritiya 2021 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Ka Din Hai Bada Hi Pavan, Kyoki Aaj Hai Akshaya Tritiya, Aur Is Din Ke Sath Mata Lakshmi, Aapko Sukh Santi Aur Samrudhhi De, Akshay Tritiya Ki Shubhkaamnayen.

Akshaya Tritiya 2021 Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Akshay Tritiya Aayi Hai Sang Khushiya Laayi Hai, Sukh Samriddhi Paayi Hai, Prem Ki Bahar Chhayi Hai. Akshay Tritiya Ki Shubhkaamnayen.

Akshaya Tritiya 2021 Greetings in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapko Aur Aapke Parivar Ko Akshay Tritiya Ki Shubhkaamnayen.

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

The Facebook-owned app, WhatsApp is even more fun to use with stickers, which are available for both iOS and Android applications. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, you can CLICK HERE.

The festival of Akshaya Tritiya falls on the third day (Tritiya) during the Shukla Paksha of the holy month of Vaishakha. People worship Lord Vishnu, Lord Parshurama, and sing prayers and bhajans in high regard for them. Buying gold or gold items is considered customary on this day.

We wish you and your close relatives a very Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2021. Do share this popular and newest collection of Akshaya Tritiya 2022 greetings and messages with your family and make their day special.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2021 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).