The Hornbill Festival is an annual cultural celebration in Nagaland that is celebrated with great fanfare across the northeastern state. The annual event showcases the rich cultural heritage, and vibrant culture of the Naga tribes, offering a unique platform for inter-tribal interaction and promoting tourism. Hornbill Festival is often referred to as the ‘Festival of Festivals’ as it represents all ethnic groups of Nagaland. The Hornbill Festival is celebrated for 10 days, beginning from December 1 to December 10 in Nagaland. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: From Christmas to New Year's Eve, Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

The festival is named after the hornbill, the large and colourful forest bird which is displayed in the folklore of most of the state's ethnic groups. More than 60% of the population of Nagaland depends on agriculture and therefore most of their festivals revolve round agriculture. The Hornbill Festival is primarily celebrated at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, near Kohima, the capital of Nagaland.

Hornbill Festival 2024 Date

Hornbill Festival 2024 will be celebrated from December 1 to December 10.

Hornbill Festival Significance

The Hornbill Festival showcases the rich culture of the people of Nagaland, the northeastern state known as the land of festivals as each tribe celebrates its own festival with dedication and passion. To promote the cultural heritage of Nagaland, the Government of Nagaland organises the Hornbill Festival every year in the first week of December. The Hornbill Festival is held at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, which is about 12 km from Kohima. The festival has contributed significantly to enhancing the state's tourism brand as it allows tourists to have an insight into the different ethnic groups of the state.

The celebration of the Hornbill Festival is aimed at reviving and protecting the rich culture of Nagaland and displaying its extravaganza and traditions. The festival unites all tribes in Nagaland. They enjoy the colourful performances, crafts, sports, food fairs, games and ceremonies during the festivities. Traditional arts, which include paintings, wood carvings, and sculptures, are also on display during the Hornbill Festival.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2024 07:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).