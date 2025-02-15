International Angelman Day 2025 Date: What Is Angelman Syndrome? Know Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About the Rare Genetic Disorder

International Angelman Day, observed annually on February 15, serves as a powerful global initiative to raise awareness about Angelman syndrome (AS) and honor those living with this rare genetic disorder. More than 50 organisations worldwide unite on this day to shed light on the challenges faced by individuals with Angelman syndrome, their families, and their communities. This day is dedicated to spreading education, promoting research, and fostering understanding of Angelman syndrome to improve the lives of those affected. To observe International Angelman Day 2025, know significance of the observance other important details about the rare genetic disorder. What Is Phantom Vibration Syndrome? Know All About Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment.

International Angelman Day 2025 Date

International Angelman Day 2025 falls on Saturday, February 15.

What is Angelman Syndrome?

Angelman syndrome (AS) is a rare neurogenetic disorder that affects an individual’s development, causing severe physical and intellectual disabilities. It is typically caused by the loss of function of the UBE3A gene on chromosome 15, which plays a critical role in brain function. People with Angelman syndrome often experience developmental delays, speech impairments, seizures, and mobility issues. They may also display frequent laughter, happy demeanor, and a love for social interaction, which are characteristic traits of the condition. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

The severity of symptoms can vary, but most individuals with AS require lifelong care and support. Although there is no cure for Angelman syndrome, early diagnosis and intervention can help improve quality of life, enhance communication, and provide opportunities for growth and development.

International Angelman Day Significance

International Angelman Day is an essential observance that provides a platform for families, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and advocates to come together and share their experiences with the broader community. This day encourages the world to learn more about Angelman syndrome and its impact, while fostering empathy and inclusion for those affected.

One of the key goals of International Angelman Day is to raise public awareness about the disorder, which is often misunderstood due to its rarity. By increasing knowledge about Angelman syndrome, this observance aims to reduce stigma, promote early diagnosis, and advance research efforts for better treatments and therapies. It’s also a day for celebrating the resilience of individuals with AS and acknowledging the unwavering dedication of their families and caregivers.

International Angelman Day is a significant opportunity to honor individuals with Angelman syndrome and raise global awareness about this rare disorder. By coming together on this day, we can help spread knowledge, support families, and advocate for better care and research.

