International Jaguar Day is an annual event observed around the world on November 29 to raise awareness about the increasing threats faced by jaguars worldwide. The day also highlights the need for conservation efforts to ensure the survival of jaguars around the world, especially from Mexico to Argentina. The international event celebrates the Americas’ largest wild cat as an umbrella species for biodiversity conservation. International Jaguar Day also draws attention to the need to conserve jaguar corridors and their habitats. November 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

The International Jaguar Day was established in 2018. The global event underscores the importance of protecting the largest cat species in the Americas, which is currently listed as near threatened due to habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict. They are also targeted by poachers for their pelts and other body parts. In this article, let’s know more about International Jaguar Day 2024 date and the significance of the annual event dedicated to the conservation and protection of Jaguars. Leopard Shows Incredible Strength and Agility By Jumping From Tree to Tree, Video of the Wild Animal Goes Viral.

International Jaguar Day 2024 Date

International Jaguar Day 2024 falls on Friday, November 29.

International Jaguar Day Significance

Jaguars, scientifically known as Panthera onca, are apex predators found primarily in rainforests like the Amazon. They help regulate prey populations, maintaining balance in their ecosystems and hence protecting and conserving them is of utmost importance. Jaguars also hold cultural and spiritual significance for many indigenous peoples in Central and South America, symbolising strength and power.

Jaguars face shrinking habitats due to deforestation, agriculture, and urban expansion and International Jaguar Day aims to call for collective action from communities and governments around the world to work effectively to save these species.

