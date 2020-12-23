It is Farmers’ Day 2020 today, December 23. Also known as Kisan Diwas, the annual observance honours the contributions of farmers and agriculturers in the country. Every year the day is marked with significant events, also remembering the fifth Prime Minister of India, Choudhary Charan Sing, as December 23 marks his birth anniversary. During his tenure in office, he introduced many policies to improve the lives of the Indian farmers. To honour the farmers and agriculturers in our country, here we bring you Kisan Diwas 2020 quotes and HD images. These inspirational sayings, Farmers’ Day 2020 messages, and greetings can be sent along with WhatsApp stickers and Facebook posts to celebrate and honour the farmers in India.

It was in the year 2001, when the government decided to observe December 23 as Kisan Diwas. The decision was taken to promote awareness among the countrymen to understand the importance of the contributions that farmers do to society and the overall social and economic development. They are our unsung heroes, and without the farmers, a nation is incomplete. There would be no one to cultivate crops for us. To mark respect to the farming community, download these Kisan Diwas 2020 quotes, HD images, WhatsApp Stickers, inspirational messages, Facebook greetings, Farmers’ Day 2020 wishes and more.

Kisan Diwas 2020 Quotes and HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Farmer’s Day Reminds Us to Take Inspiration From Hard Working Indian Farmers Who Never Give Up on Their Crop and Work Hard to Grow It. Happy Kisan Day.

Kisan Diwas 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Our Food Is the Result of Hard Work of Farmers. Let Us Salute Them for Their Constant Hardwork All Year Round. Happy Kisan Diwas!

Kisan Diwas 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Food We Eat Every Day Is Because of These Growers. They Work Their Blood, Sweat, and Tears to Grow Crops Every Year. Let’s Honour Their Spirit to Work and Toil. Happy Kisan Diwas!

Kisan Diwas 2020 Quotes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Dedicate This Wonderful Day to All the Unspoken Heroes of the Country Who Produce Harvest and Provide Food for Us. Happy Farmer’s Day.

Kisan Diwas Quotes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Farmers Are the Real Heroes Because, With Their Dedication and Effort, They Turn Barren Land Into a Land That Produces Food. Wishing Them All Happy Farmer’s Day.

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled many interesting and super fun stickers that make chatting even more fun. On special days and events, there are dedicated stickers to celebrate the day among families. For National Farmers’ Day 2020, download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers from the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope the above Kisan Diwas 2020 quotes and inspirational messages will be useful to you while honouring the farmers of the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2020 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).