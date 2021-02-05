Fruits play an integral role in enhancing our health and a variety of them should be included in our diet for a healthy body. Cherry is one fruit that is not just used in desserts but is also considered as an aphrodisiac and the most romantic fruit. However, not many are aware that cherries are quite nutritious too. Let's take a look at the health benefits of cherries. Drinking Tart Cherry Juice Helps in Improving Endurance and Exercise Performance.

Cherries are loaded with vital nutrients and antioxidants that can work wonders on our health. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 154 g of cherries provides 97 calories that contain 18 percent of the daily value (DV) vitamin C, 10 percent of the DV potassium, five percent of the DV copper, 3 g fibres, 2 g proteins and 25 g carbohydrates. Cherries come along with polyphenols that help fight cellular damage, reduce inflammation and promote overall health. Pineapple Health Benefits: This Exotic Fruit Helps in Belly Fat Loss And Much More.

Health Benefits of Cherries

1. Weight Loss - Cherries consist of vitamins that boost metabolism and they also have moderate water content that flushes out the toxins from the body. This, in turn, can help in weight loss.

2. Smooth Digestion - As cherries consist of a good amount of fibres, they promote smooth digestion. Cherry fruit also improves gut health by feeding good bacteria.

3. Boost Immunity - The presence of vitamin C in cherry can help strengthen the immune system by fighting against the free radicals present in the body which damage the cells and cause oxidative stress.

4. Lower Blood Pressure - Cherries contain potassium which helps in lowering blood pressure and improves heart health.

5. Promote Good Sleep - The anti-inflammatory compounds and melatonin in cherries can help improve sleep quality. Eating cherries regularly can help provide relief from insomnia.

Cherries also consist of anthocyanins which help reduce bad cholesterol. This fruit is also good for athletes as it helps reduce exercise-induced muscle damage and soreness. Therefore, you should consider including this fruit regularly in your diet.

