Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan & Other Indian Cricketers' Home Workout Regime During Lockdown Will Give You Major Fitness Goals (Watch Videos)

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan & Hardik Pandya Home Workout (Photo Credits: Instagram / Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan & Hardik Pandya)

The Indian cricket team has made fitness their utmost priority since past few years. Even when the nation is hit by the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic situation, Indian players are leaving no stone unturned to stay fit. All gyms and health clubs in India are shut in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 germs. However, cricketers, athletes and other sportsman have found ways to maintain their fitness by working out at home. In the below article we will take a look at Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and other Indian cricketers home workout regime during lockdown which will give you major fitness goals. What is 180 Landings Exercise? Know Benefits of Virat Kohli's New Workout at Home.

It is very important to stay strong both mentally and physically during this lockdown period, which will help fight us against COVID-19 situation. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and other cricketers home workout videos motivate people to stay active and fit during the lockdown situation. It must also be noted that regular exercise plays a major role in strengthening our body's immune system, which is necessary to protect ourselves from coronavirus germs. India Tour of Australia 2020-21 All Set to Go Ahead With Adelaide Hosting the Pink Ball Test: Report.

Virat Kohli's 180 Landings Exercise at Home

This workout of Indian skipper helps develop lower body muscles like quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes. Apart from this it also works on body balance and coordination.

View this post on Instagram My first shot at 180 landings. Top exercise 👌 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on May 26, 2020 at 7:55am PDT

Hardik Pandya's Quarantine Workout

In this video, Hardik Pandya can be seen doing functional training where he is targeting his full body muscles. He is performing exercises like one-arm dumbbell snatch, split-jump with a dumbbell, clap push-ups and dumbbell squat press.

Shikhar Dhawan's Home Workout

Shikhar Dhawan can be seen doing squats, deadlift, bent over and walking lunges exercises in the following video. These exercises help develop back and lower body muscles.

KL Rahul's Jump Squat and Core Exercises

KL Rahul can be seen training for agility, endurance, core and speed in the following home workout video at his home. The Indian cricketer can be seen doing intense exercises like jump squats, pistol squat and reverse hip thrust.

View this post on Instagram Ending the week strong 💪🏻 A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Apr 26, 2020 at 6:32am PDT

Harbhajan Singh's Push Up Rows at Home

The Indian spinner performs push up rows at home to maintain his upper body strength. It seems like The Turbanator wants to come out strong for Chennai Super Kings once IPL begins.

The above workout videos of Indian cricketers should be enough to inspire you for some physical exercise at home to stay fit and healthy. Speaking about the Indian Cricket team cricketing action, they are scheduled to tour Australia for a T20I series from October 11, 2020, which will be followed by four Tests and three ODIs.