Most people try to understand their partner's distinct turn-offs and ons to have a super steamy sex life. But recent research broadly narrows down the top reason that turns off women during sex. Turns out, the number one sex turn-off for women is when their partner checks the football score while they are having some steamy under the sheet XXX activity. The survey revealed that partners who constantly check to see if their preferred team is winning rather than concentrating on the task at hand were regarded as the worst lovers. Biggest Turn-Ons for Men & Women: From Sexy Undergarments to Teasing, Super Hot Revelations That Will Blow Your Mind.

According to a significant sex study, men are most annoyed by partners who prefer to have sex, in the same manner, every time. A partner who acknowledged cheating in past relationships was judged to be a major mood killer for both sexes in the 2,000-person survey. A partner who talks too crudely and performs sex like it's from a pornographic film is the second most common passion killer for women. Women's third largest complaint was about having pets in the bedroom, and 54% of them said they were turned off when they romped close to a dog or cat. How to Turn Yourself On? 5 Tips and Tricks That Will Make You Crazy Horny for a Mind-Blowing Orgasm.

A partner who never initiates sex comes in second on the male list, with 58% of men complaining that they always have to take the lead. Moreover, half of males said huge knickers or outdated underwear turned them off, placing Bridget Jones underwear in third place. According to the report, 85% of women and 82% of men have their phones by their bedsides while they are making love, making them one of the worst passion killers for both sexes. In addition, 54% of men and 58% of women admitted to stopping a sexual relationship in the heat of passion to respond to a call.

