Airline Staff in India Requests People Not to Spread Rumours About COVID-19, Says She Was Harassed by Residents of Her Society; Watch Video

New Delhi, March 24: Amid the coronavirus scare in India and the rising number of cases each day, a female airline staff on Tuesday shot a video of her describing the hardship and torture she faced by people in her society. According to a video released by ANI, the woman described her ordeal saying that residents of her housing society harassed her and her mother for allegedly spreading the COVID-19 disease. In the 2.23 second viral video, the woman is seen requesting everyone not to spread rumours and instead educate common people about coronavirus. Air India's Corona Heroes, Who Brought Hundreds of Stranded Indians Home From COVID-19 Hit Countries, Face Ostracisation by Vigilante Groups.

She said as she is working in the service industry, it is her job to be present at work. "We people are facing a lot, like anything. I'm living in place which is full of hypocrites, even the local police. My job demands to be on duty", she said. The woman added that being a part of a reputed company, her firm is taking complete precautions for the safety of its employees to be safe form COVID-19. "In spite of all this, people in my society are spreading rumours that I am suffering from coronavirus", she said. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: 446 Active Cases, 37 Cured, 9 Deaths in the Country So Far, Says Health Ministry.

The woman added that her mother is facing the brunt of all the rumours and she is not able to buy grocery as people say she is spreading COVID-19. The woman said, its not only her, but also her two colleagues who are facing the same harassment.

In India, the total number of active cases has touched 446. So far, the country has reported nine deaths. To contain the spread of the virus, a complete lockdown has been imposed in 32 states and union territories across the country. Curbs have been imposed in only certain areas of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.