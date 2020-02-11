Dog's 'Eyebrow' Birthmark Gets it Villainous Cartoon Names From Netizens (Watch Video)

Dog with birthmark (Photo Credits: Hot Trendz YouTube)

A dog's interesting birthmark has left the internet laughing. The mixed Chihuahua from Bangkok in Thailand has gone viral on social media and for all the right reasons. Lucky was born with a prominent birthday which looks like a thick eyebrow over one eye. As pictures and videos of the dog are going viral it is getting compared to cartoon characters in Disney. Most say that the dog looks like the world's famous characters Gaston and Maleficent. And the unusual yet amusing birthmark is what made its owner Natnicha Namakprasert fall in love with the animal. Police Dog Finds Wedding Ring Minutes After Husband Tossed It Over a Fight With Wife in Birmingham.

The 29-year-old was looking to adopt a dog and was quite happy to see one with eyebrows. And now Lucky has become quite an internet sensation. Natnicha was quoted as saying, "The first time I saw his eyebrow, I thought it was unique. Along with his blue eyes, I thought he was amazing and drove me crazy so I wanted to adopt him. Most people say funny things like he was rushing to be born, so he couldn’t draw another eyebrow in time, or some people said he should be a villain in a Disney cartoon."

Meanwhile, some social media users said that Lucky look like a bond villain or eve Mads Mikkelsen who played Hannibal in the TV series. Pictures of the puppy have gone viral with netizens saying they can't stop looking at the dog. While most of them appeared surprised others said that videos of Lucky made their day. We quite agree to that!