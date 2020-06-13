Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Doomsday in This Month? Conspiracy Theorists Suggest World Will End on June 21; Claim Mayan Calendar Predicting 2012 Apocalypse Was Read Wrong!

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 11:10 AM IST
Doomsday in This Month? Conspiracy Theorists Suggest World Will End on June 21; Claim Mayan Calendar Predicting 2012 Apocalypse Was Read Wrong!
End of the world (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

While the year of 2020 is sure giving all the vibes of an apocalypse movie, conspiracy theorists have a confirmation to it! Ever since the breakout of Coronavirus pandemic, end of the world has become a topic of interest, fuelled by numerous theories and mostly fake reports. While everyone's jokingly passing off the apocalyptic seeming year, there's a new theory about doomsday and that is too close then you can imagine. As per conspiracy theorists, the Mayan calendar which predicted the 2012 Apocalypse was read wrong and the world is about to end on June 21! Wait, what? Doomsday in 2020? Shocking Prophecies Claim The World Will End in These Apocalyptic Events.

As per reports in The Mirror UK, a bizarre theory was posted on Twitter by a scientist. It gave reference to the Gregorian calendar which was introduced in 1582. It states that it lost on 11 days of a year to calculate the time Earth takes to orbit around the sun. Now, these 11 days over 286 years added up to 2012, marking it as a doomsday year. So technically, we are still in the year 2012 and not 2020. So there's no discrepancy in Mayan calendar as we skipped 8 years as per this calculation. 21 December 2012 becomes June 21, 2020 in the Gregorian calendar. Now, the end of the world comes on June 21, which is a week away from now! Interestingly, some netizens also believed that Mayan was dyslexic and had written doomsday in 2021 as 2012.

Here's a Tweet About The Calculation:

Meanwhile, NASA has dismissed off these claims as just plain conspiracies with no evidence. They state, "For any claims of disaster or dramatic changes in 2012, where is the science? Where is the evidence? There is none, and for all the fictional assertions, whether they are made in books, movies, documentaries or over the Internet, we cannot change that simple fact." Although the happenings around the world may be linked to biblical references time and again, these are just beliefs. So, rest assured there is no asteroid heading towards the earth or no sign of an apocalypse in the next week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
2012 2020 Doomsday Apocalypse Conspiracy theories Conspiracy Theorist Conspiracy theory Doomsday Doomsday 2020 doomsday theory End of the world Mayan calendar
