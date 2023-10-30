One of the most harmful things in the world is being exposed to radioactive materials. Radiation may damage tissues and organs at very high levels, as seen by skin burns, hair loss, and an increased risk of cancer. Nonetheless, there was a "health fad" at the beginning of the 20th century that encouraged eating radioactive elements or applying them topically. Eben Byers, a rich businessman from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and amateur golfer, died as a result of this unusual tendency. His terrifying tale has become viral once more and is among the most researched by scientists.

Here's What Happened With Eben Byers

The events involving Byers were extensively reported by American mainstream media. On October 12, 1830, he was born into a wealthy family. According to Medium, Byers attended Yale University after graduation and went on to work for his father's steel business, rising to the position of vice president. Byers was a talented athlete who participated in polo and golf. He broke his arm when he fell from a bunk on a train in 1927, which apparently made it difficult for him to compete in sports.

Radithor, a beverage made from diluted radioactive sulphate in water, was recommended by his doctors to relieve his discomfort. According to Medium, Byers became addicted to the beverage fast and began consuming many bottles daily. Additionally, he began gifting Radithor to his buddies. Marie and Pierre Curie made the discovery of radium in 1898. It has an unsettling blue-green glow in the dark and has been burning for years without seeming to have a power source.

Dangers Involving Radium Therapies

Speaking out against these therapies, Curie cautioned that the consequences of radiation on the human body were yet not fully known. However, individuals such as Byers disregarded these cautions. Each bottle of Radithor, according to ABC News, included one microgram of esothorium and one microgram of radium combined with three drops of distilled water. It was advised by his physical therapist that he sip it following each meal.

Effect of Radithor on Eben Byers

Radium caused Byers to lose weight, have migraines, develop jaw bone necrosis, and eventually lose many teeth. He lost weight and experienced excruciating headaches. If reports are to be believed, Byers' jaw fell off as an impact of Radithor drink. Although a fraudulent and misleading advertising inquiry was started, Byers' doctor ruled out Radithor's involvement in his demise.

